Kaja Kallas is resigning as Prime Minister of Estonia

Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas has announced that she is resigning.

This is reported by Delfi.

Members of the Isamaa political party have repeatedly said they would join the coalition if Kaja Kallas steps down as prime minister. The negotiations ended with a coalition agreement. However, in a conversation with journalists, Kallas noted that Isamaa did not demand her resignation.

"I made this proposal myself because if I just appointed new ministers, there would be a lot of noise and dissatisfaction," she said, adding that for this it is necessary to convene the parliament.

Kaja Kallas said that they want to form a new government as soon as possible, but convening the parliament may be difficult since the summer vacation has begun.