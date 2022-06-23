Estonian PM: According to NATOʼs strategy, in the event of a Russian attack, the Baltic states would have to wait for deoccupation for at least six months

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has criticized NATOʼs current strategy to protect the Baltic states. According to her, in the event of an attack by Russia, her country could be wiped off the face of the earth.

This was reported by the Estonian newspaper EEE with reference to an interview with Kallas The Financial Times.

Kallas said that under NATOʼs current strategy, the Baltic states could remain under Russian occupation for 180 days. Kallas noted that more than 100 days have passed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and there is already an example of Bucha.

"If you compare the sizes of Ukraine and the Baltic countries, it would mean the complete destruction of countries and our culture. Those of you who have been to [the capital] Tallinn and know our old town and the centuries of history thatʼs here and centuries of culture thatʼs here — that would all be wiped off the map, including our people, our nation," said Kallas.