EU leaders argued during the summit over the need to call Putin

At the summit of European Union leaders in Brussels, the question of the expediency of calls to Russian President Vladimir Putin was raised.

This was reported by the Estonian publication ERR.

Commenting on recent talks between Putin and French and German Presidents Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that "there has been a very tense discussion between EU leaders about calls to Putin".

The Estonian Prime Minister said that despite the good intentions of the initiators of the talks, she didnʼt see any sense in these calls, as apparently the head of the Kremlin "does not want to take any action".

"But Scholz and Macron say they are calling [to President Volodymyr Zelensky] because Putin does not want to talk to Ukraine. Plus, as far as I understand, the Ukrainian president asked them to be mediators [between the two sides]," Kallas said.