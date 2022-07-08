The Swiss court acquitted the ex-presidents of FIFA and UEFA in the fraud case

Today, July 8, the Swiss Federal Court announced the verdict in the corruption case against ex-FIFA president Joseph Blatter and ex-UEFA chief Michel Platini. Both football officials were acquitted by the courtʼs decision.

This is reported by Reuters and Sky News.

In the case of fraud, corruption, breach of trust, and forgery, Blatter and Platina faced up to five years in prison, although on June 15, 2022, Swiss prosecutors requested one year and eight months in prison for them each.

Today, the court decided that the fact of fraud was not established and issued a verdict taking into account the general legal principle, which orders to interpret doubts in favor of the accused. The lawyers of Blatter and Platini also stressed that there is no motive in the case — the former apparently did not receive any benefit from the transfer of 2 million francs to Platini.