The BES disclosed the details of the tenders won by Russian companies. Agreements for 65 million hryvnias were concluded with them

The Bureau of Economic Security disclosed details of the tenders won by 83 companies of the aggressor countries since the beginning of the war.

BES analysts established that 83 enterprises, whose beneficiaries are connected to Russia and Belarus, have participated in purchases with state funds since the beginning of the full-scale war — they concluded more than 400 agreements with them for a total amount of about 65 million hryvnias.

For example, one of the companies concluded an agreement for the supply of power distribution cables, spare parts for generators, engines, and railway transport in the amount of over 27.8 million hryvnias. Another concluded an agreement for services for access and support of a cloud data storage worth 7.7 million hryvnias.

The Bureau of Economic Security wants to cancel these tenders and insists that Russian business be legally banned from the national economy, as it poses a threat to the security of the state.