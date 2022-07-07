The Economic Security Bureau initiates the introduction of criminal liability for embezzlement of European Union money

The Bureau of Economic Security, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, is preparing a draft law on the introduction of criminal liability for any manipulation of EU funds. They are currently coordinating the final version of the document.

This was reported by the Bureau on its Telegram channel.

"The Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and other state bodies, is developing a new norm of the Criminal Code, previously Article 210-1 "Causing damage to the financial interests of the European Union", which provides criminal liability for illegal actions with the funds of the European Union," it says in the message.

This article will provide criminal punishment for "the whole range of illegal actions." The Bureau emphasizes that this will apply to any fraud with EU funds — from illegal receipt to misappropriation.