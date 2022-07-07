Since the beginning of the war, 83 Russian companies have won tenders in Ukraine. Bureau of Economic Security asks them to cancel

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russian troops, 83 Russian companies have won tenders in Ukraine.

Vadym Melnyk, head of the Bureau of Economic Security, stated this on the air of the telethon, Radio Svoboda reports.

According to him, Russian companies won tenders for the purchase of electrical distribution cables, spare parts for engines, or for the purchase of computer equipment.

Melnyk stated that the Bureau of Economic Security appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers regarding the cancellation of these tenders, as well as the prohibition of Russian companies from participating in tenders.