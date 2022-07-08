The “Come Back Alive” fund bought 100 Atlas military unmanned systems for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The "Come Back Alive" fund purchased for the Armed Forces of Ukraine 100 military unmanned systems of the Latvian company Atlas, which are in service with a number of NATO countries. The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces learned to use them last year.

The foundation reported that 100 complexes are 300 tricopters, ground control stations, repeaters, protected tablets, mounts, sets of spare parts and tools. The foundation paid €5 million for these complexes, which were collected thanks to donations from Ukrainians.

The head of the foundation, Taras Chmut, explained that the main feature of these tricopters is that they were developed for military needs. These drones have secure communication channels, they are used to adjust artillery fire, as well as for reconnaissance. Atlas can conduct reconnaissance for 32 minutes with a distance of up to 15 km. The copter can operate in almost any weather and carries a high-quality thermal imaging camera for surveillance at night.

Chmut added that the first several dozen of these complexes have been working at the front for two months, conducting reconnaissance for the Special Operations Forces.