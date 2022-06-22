The Come Back Alive Foundation has received permission to purchase weapons for the Armed Forces abroad, including lethal weapons

The Return Alive Foundation has received the official right to buy military goods abroad. Now volunteers will be able to buy even lethal weapons.

This was reported by the press service of the fund.

Since the end of March, the fund has been registered as a "subject of international transfers of goods, including military goods, in the state export control of Ukraine.

"This status, most importantly, gives us the right to buy from manufacturers the goods directly — without intermediaries. And this is not only cheaper to buy, but also protects against substandard goods and unscrupulous sellers, "- said in a statement.

The Foundation is ready to focus on lethal weapons.

"We are ready and able to buy and transfer to the military units UAVs, propellers, ammunition and much more that will accelerate our victory," the fund said, urging the world to support them financially.