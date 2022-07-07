Romania will be able to supply gas to Ukraine and Moldova

The Prime Minister of Romania, Nicolae Chuka, during the commissioning of the Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector, said that this pipeline will allow gas to be supplied to Ukraine and Moldova.
This is reported by Digi24.
"Basically, this interconnector will connect the network passing through Anatolia and the Adriatic, and will also connect to the BRUA pipeline, thereby providing gas supplies to Bulgaria and Romania... And, of course, we can provide gas supplies to our eastern partners — Ukraine and to the Republic of Moldova and other countries according to the distribution scheme of this gas network," Chuka said at the press conference.
- Russia uses gas supplies as a weapon. "Gazprom" has already warned Chisinau about the possible suspension of gas supplies due to debts, and the Parliament of Moldova introduced a state of emergency on this occasion. The Russian Federation has already stopped supplying gas to Poland and Bulgaria. Moldova may also be left without gas.