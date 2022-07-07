Romania will be able to supply gas to Ukraine and Moldova

The Prime Minister of Romania, Nicolae Chuka, during the commissioning of the Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector, said that this pipeline will allow gas to be supplied to Ukraine and Moldova.

This is reported by Digi24.

"Basically, this interconnector will connect the network passing through Anatolia and the Adriatic, and will also connect to the BRUA pipeline, thereby providing gas supplies to Bulgaria and Romania... And, of course, we can provide gas supplies to our eastern partners — Ukraine and to the Republic of Moldova and other countries according to the distribution scheme of this gas network," Chuka said at the press conference.