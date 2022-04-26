Russia has stopped supplying gas to Poland due to its refusal to pay for it in rubles

The Polish operator PGNiG has stated that Russia will stop supplying gas to Poland from April 27 due to the refusal to pay for it in rubles — Russia demands payment in rubles from April 1.

In particular, Polsat News and RMF24 write about it.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Russia wanted to punish Poland for its position. He added that Poland is ready to give up Russian gas and its reserves are almost full.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has already called it blackmail. "Russia proves that energy resources are a weapon for them. That is why the EU needs to be united and impose an embargo on energy resources, depriving Russians of their energy weapons," he said.

Bulgaria's energy minister later informed that "Gazprom" had sent Bulgargaz a message about cutting gas supplies starting from tomorrow.