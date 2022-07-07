Boris Johnson fired the minister who first spoke out against him

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sacked the housing minister, Michael Gove, who was the first to express disagreement with Johnsonʼs leadership.

Sky News writes about it.

"Mr Gove was one of the first members of the government to express his displeasure with the prime minister staying in his post," the newspaper said.

Johnson and Gove have had a rocky relationship since Gove withdrew his support for Johnson in the 2016 Conservative leadership election and put forward his own candidacy.