Boris Johnson fired the minister who first spoke out against him

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sacked the housing minister, Michael Gove, who was the first to express disagreement with Johnsonʼs leadership.
Sky News writes about it.
"Mr Gove was one of the first members of the government to express his displeasure with the prime minister staying in his post," the newspaper said.
Johnson and Gove have had a rocky relationship since Gove withdrew his support for Johnson in the 2016 Conservative leadership election and put forward his own candidacy.
- In Great Britain, criticism of Johnson does not subside, the opponents are trying to force him to resign from the post of prime minister. The prime minister is accused of inefficient policy amid the crisis after the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine. On June 6, members of the Conservative Party of Great Britain held a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson due to the results of an investigation into the parties held in the Prime Ministerʼs office during the quarantine. Investigators determined that in 2020 and 2021, parties were held in the office without complying with the quarantine measures that the government introduced throughout the country due to the coronavirus. Participants were fined. Johnson admitted his guilt, apologized and announced his readiness to pay a fine. According to the results of the vote, the Prime Minister received a vote of confidence, although he risked losing it, and did not resign.
- Within a month, a scandal broke out again — due to the appointment of Christopher Pincher, who was accused of harassing two colleagues, to a position close to Johnson. There are versions that Johnson himself knew about this, but appointed Pincher anyway. The British prime minister again publicly apologized for such a decision, but emphasized that he would not resign.
- In Great Britain, since the evening of July 5, at least 15 ministers of Boris Johnsonʼs cabinet have resigned and criticized the prime minister. They noted that the government could not function now and called on Johnson to resign "for good".