Head of Luhansk Region Serhiy Haidai: residents of occupied cities are tricked into joining the Russian army

Men in the occupied Luhansk oblast are tricked into joining the occupation forces.

This was reported by the head of the region, Serhiy Haidai.

"A man is invited to work, for example, at a water utility, and in a few days he receives a summons instead of the first money. He is called by the "new homeland," Haidai said.

He added that at the expense of the residents of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, the enemy is trying to overcome the resistance of Ukrainian fighters. "We are waiting for another reinforcement from their side. They are not able to fight on equal terms, nor use the five-fold advantage. When it is tenfold and it is allowed to erase large cities from the face of the earth, they manage to get something," Haidai explained.