At the conference in Lugano, Ukraine agreed on $1.9 billion in support

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that on the sidelines of the International Conference in Lugano, Switzerland, which took place on July 4-5, agreements were reached in the amount of almost $1.9 billion to support Ukraine.

According to the Prime Minister, the Ukrainian delegation agreed on $600 million for financial support, over $500 million for the development of the agricultural sector (storage, improvement of logistics, liquidity for enterprises), over $500 million for preparation for the heating season, as well as almost $250 million for development digital transformation projects.

The Prime Minister thanked the governments of Switzerland, Sweden, Great Britain, the World Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Investment Bank, as well as private Ukrainian and international business for their solidarity. Shmygal emphasized that the coalition supporting Ukraine is stronger than ever and no one feels "war fatigue".