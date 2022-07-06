Chancellor Olaf Scholz: Germany is ready to provide Ukraine with long-term security guarantees

Germany is ready to provide Ukraine with long-term security guarantees — their details are being discussed within the framework of the "Group of Seven" countries in consultation with Kyiv.

This was stated by Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz during a speech in the Bundestag.

Scholz did not specifically explain what these guarantees are but noted that they cannot be similar to the provisions of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty on Collective Defense (automatic military assistance in the event of an attack on a NATO country). According to him, these guarantees should be adapted to the "specific situation".

The chancellor explained that one can always rely on "highly effective sanctions".