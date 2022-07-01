The head of the OP Yermak: The first version of the agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine will appear in July

A preliminary version of the agreement on international security guarantees for Ukraine may appear in July.

This was stated by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak, RBC-Ukraine reports.

At the same time, according to him, the agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine will not become an alternative to the policy of integration into NATO. "If you open the Constitution, you will see the answer to your question," Yermak said, hinting that no one is abandoning NATO.

As for security guarantees, they will be worked on "very quickly". "We plan to publish the first edition of the document this month. We will work quickly," Yermak added.