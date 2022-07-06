In the battles for Lysychansk, the leader of the Belarusian “Volat” battalion was killed. Two more soldiers were captured

In the battle near Lysychansk, several Belarusians probably died, and two were captured. So far, it has been confirmed that on June 26, the leader of the "Volat" battalion of the Kastus Kalynovsky regiment, Ivan (with the call sign "Brest"), died during the fighting.

This battalion restrained the attempts of the Russian invaders to attack Lysychansk. The military repelled tank attacks and enemy attempts to enter the city.

Only during the second wave of the offensive of Russian troops, the battalion was forced to retreat, but before that it directed Ukrainian artillery at the enemy. After that, several soldiers were considered missing.

According to "Nasha Niva", 11 people participated in the reconnaissance, which ended in a collision with a Russian convoy. Five of them returned alive, and six did not. Later, the Russians showed two prisoners on video, presumably fighters Yan "Trombley" Dyurbeyko and Serhiy "Klish" Dyogtyov.

According to Radio Svoboda, the fate of:

Vasyl Porfenkovʼs call sign is "Siabr"

Vasyl Hrodovykʼs call sign "Atam"

Vadim Shatrovʼs call sign is "Papik".

"It can be said with confidence that thanks to personal heroism and self-sacrifice, our Belarusian boys were able to stop the advance of the tank column, thereby making it possible to safely withdraw the main forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the indicated direction," — was in the message of the Kastus Kalynovskyi regiment.