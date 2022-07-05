The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi confirmed that conscripts must have permission to leave the city

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi confirmed that conscripts must have permission to travel outside their districts and oblasts.

He announced this on July 5, when it became known about this decision.

All those who are still not registered or have not renewed their military registration must do so. Those of them who plan to travel outside their districts and oblasts must obtain permission from territorial recruiting centers (military commissars).

Zaluzhnyi emphasized that the military command had not given any instructions to prevent movement in the coming days.

The procedure for granting permission is here.

Yevhenia Riabeka, the adviser to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, said in a comment to "RBK-Ukraine" that only those who change their place of residence should obtain a permit from the Military Commissariat.

"There will still be some meetings today to legally organize this document and make amendments to make it more correct. Nobody wants to stop the economy, business," she said.