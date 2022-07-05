Australia, following the EU, canceled duties on Ukrainian imports

The Australian government has decided to cancel customs duties on imports from Ukraine for a year.

This is stated in the statement of the Minister of Trade and Tourism of the country, Don Farrell.

"Such a move follows similar actions by our international partners, such as the European Union and the United Kingdom." — he said.

According to Farrell, in 2021, Ukrainian imports to Australia amounted to about $122 million. He also added that the governmentʼs decision provides for the reduction of duties from 5% to zero within 12 months on a number of goods produced in Ukraine. At the same time, excise duties on fuel, alcohol and tobacco products will remain in effect.

"Our current decision demonstrates our commitment to supporting Ukraineʼs economy as it deals with the ongoing devastating effects of Russiaʼs invasion." — the minister informed.