The EU abolished all duties on Ukrainian goods for a year

This is stated in a statement on the website of the Council.

The EU Council has adopted a resolution allowing the temporary liberalization of trade and other trade concessions on Ukrainian goods. This means that import duties on all Ukrainian exports to the European Union will not be paid for one year.

Thanks to these measures, the EU plans to significantly support Ukraineʼs economy.

"Russiaʼs unprovoked and unjustified aggressive war against Ukraine has had a devastating effect on the countryʼs production capacity, transport infrastructure, and access to the Black Sea, as well as on its wider trade opportunities with the rest of the world. The consequences, both at the domestic and international levels, in terms of the impact on food security, should not be underestimated," the statement said.