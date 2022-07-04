The head of military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, believes that the war may end next year — it is about the exit to the state borders as of 1991.

Budanov stated this in an interview with the publication "RBK-Ukraine", which was published on July 4.

Thus, according to him, the intensity of fighting may decrease by the end of the year.

As for the temporarily captured territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, where a "referendum" is going to be held on September 11, Budanov said that Russia has not yet determined the scenario.

"They are preparing to join, but at the same time there are other options. The creation of new "peopleʼs republics", the creation of one large "peopleʼs republic", the annexation of a large territory to Russia, the annexation of a separate territory to Russia — all this will be decided, as always happens in Russia, on the last day," — Budanov explained.