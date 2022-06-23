Intelligence: Russians plan to hold “referendums” in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts on September 11

The Russian occupiers are preparing to hold an illegal "referendum" in the occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts on September 11. Elections are scheduled for this day in Russia too.

This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, which was established by Ukrainian intelligence for the Resistance Movement in the occupied territories.

"The Russians even set a date — September 11. It is on this day that Russians are to hold the so-called single voting day, where, in addition to the fake referendum, fake elections will be held in Russia. About these days, the Russian Promsvyazbank is also due to start operating in the occupied territories," the statement reads.

However, the Center notes that this was hindered by the resistance of local residents. In particular, there are not enough workers for the occupation administrations, so they are imported from Russia and changed to new ones every month.