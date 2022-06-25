Ukrainians will see “signficant results” of counterattack in Kherson Oblast in August, says head of the Ukrainian intelligence Kyrylo Budanov

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Defense Ministryʼs Main Intelligence Directorate, said that Ukrainians would see "significant results" in the Ukrainian Armed Forcesʼ counteroffensive in Kherson Oblast approximately in August.

He said this in an interview with Reuters.

According to him, this counterattack will be difficult, but not impossible.

"Certain events are happening, they are not significant, but they are happening," Budanov said.

According to him, the counterattack will depend on a number of factors, including whether Ukraine will be well equipped and whether the concentration of forces will be ensured. It will depend on Western aid.

Budanov also stressed that now Ukraine wants to stabilize the situation, accumulate sufficient forces and equipment, and then go on the counterattack.

"We should not expect miracles that they will get tired, stop wanting to fight, and so on. We are regaining our territory as a result of our counteroffensive," he stressed.