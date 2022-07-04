The Times: Ukraine urgently needs weapons, not white flags

The British newspaper The Times called in an editorial to support Ukraine with weapons, and not to push it to peace on unfavorable terms. The publication is devoted to the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Lysychansk, the last free city in Luhansk oblast.

"In recent weeks, certain voices, particularly in the American security community, have begun to say more publicly than before that the Biden administration should push the Ukrainian government to negotiate with Russia based on the principle of "peace in exchange for territory." But a more correct conclusion is that Ukraine needs more help," the editors said.

They emphasized that high morale is not enough, as the Armed Forces of Ukraine find it difficult to cope with Russian firepower.

"Ukraine is completely dependent on the generosity of foreign governments in providing high-quality weapons. Supplies from these allies are uneven and, according to Ukrainians, often too slow. Therefore, it is not surprising that Ukraine is now struggling, at least in some areas, to restrain Russiaʼs advance," says the column of The Times.

The editors are sure that the war will be long, and Ukraineʼs allies should not harbor illusions that it will be easy to regain lost positions.

"Ukrainians do not want — and they should not be forced — to seek peace from a position of weakness. They need weapons immediately, not white flags,” the newspaper said.