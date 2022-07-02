The Ministry of Temporarily Occupied Territories will resume cash payments to Ukrainians released from captivity and those still there

The Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine plans to resume payments to Ukrainians released from captivity and those still there.

This is reported on the website of the ministry.

One-time financial support from the state will amount to 100 thousand hryvnias.

The Ministry of Reintegration explained who will be able to receive the money:

Ukrainians deprived of their freedom as a result of the criminal actions of the aggressor;

families of Ukrainians deprived of their personal freedom in the temporarily occupied territories and the territory of Russia for political reasons, as well as because of their public, political or professional activities.

Aid from the state will be received by Ukrainians, in respect of whom an appropriate decision will be made.