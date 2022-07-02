In the Black Sea, drilling platforms that were allegedly hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to burn — satellite images

Drilling platforms that were allegedly attacked by the Ukrainian army on June 20 continue to burn in the Black Sea.

The satellite images were published on July 2 by BlackSeaNews editor-in-chief Andrii Klymenko.

In the comments under the post, he clarified that the BK-1 rig is burning steadily, and the self-elevating floating drilling rig is smoking heavily (it is below and to the left in the picture).