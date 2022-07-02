In the Black Sea, drilling platforms that were allegedly hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to burn — satellite images

Drilling platforms that were allegedly attacked by the Ukrainian army on June 20 continue to burn in the Black Sea.
The satellite images were published on July 2 by BlackSeaNews editor-in-chief Andrii Klymenko.
In the comments under the post, he clarified that the BK-1 rig is burning steadily, and the self-elevating floating drilling rig is smoking heavily (it is below and to the left in the picture).
- On June 20, the "head" of the occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the drilling platforms of Chornomornaftogaz in the Black Sea. Ukraine did not comment on these accusations. The next day it became known that the occupiers could not save all the people who suffered from the attack. According to Russia, a total of 109 people were on the drilling platforms during the strike, seven went missing, three received burns and shrapnel injuries, and 94 people were able to evacuate.
- These platforms are called "Boykoʼs towers". In 2011, investigative journalists from the "Nashi groshi" project exposed a corruption scam with the purchase of two oil drilling platforms, which were bought by the state-owned Chornomornaftogaz company through offshore laying companies, paying approximately $400 million for each. This scheme became known in Ukraine as "Boykoʼs towers", since it was Yuriy Boyko who then headed the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine.