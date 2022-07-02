Pentagon: the Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully use HIMARS systems in Donbas

The Pentagon said that the Ukrainian military has achieved "significant success" using American HIMARS multiple-launch systems on the battlefield.

"Since this is a high-precision system with a significant radius of action, the Ukrainians are able to systematically deliver precise strikes on carefully selected targets, significantly undermining the combat capability of Russian forces," said a representative of the US Department of Defense, Radio Svoboda reports.

The Ukrainian military, which uses HIMARS, told The Wall Street Journal that these weapons are already beginning to change the balance of power in Donbas, where Russia has a significant advantage in artillery. According to them, they destroyed ten important Russian facilities, including the headquarters of the Russian army in Izyum.

The newspaper notes that each target is carefully selected, as one HIMARS missile costs $155,000. So far, the Armed Forces of Ukraine prefer Russian headquarters, weapons depots, and military barracks.