”The cell is three by six, there are 22 women in it.” Paramedic “Tayra” spoke about the conditions in which she was held captive

Paramedic Yulia Paevska (Tayra) released from captivity spoke about the conditions in which she was kept by the Russian occupiers in Donetsk.

She told about this in an interview with Deutsche Welle.

"Recently, I was kept in the Donetsk detention center. A lot of our prisoners remained there. The attitude is terrible. They feed more or less, it will not be possible to die of hunger. But in the last week, they didnʼt even give us soap. There are 22 women in the cell, the cell is three by six meters, ten beds. Others also did not have any information about families and children. Their psychological state was simply terrible, but most of them behaved in a very dignified way," she said.

According to her, these are soldiers of the Armed Forces and the National Guard, girls from the "Azov" regiment and civilians. "There is a ʼfilteringʼ system in place, that is, they take civil servants and check them for cooperation with the ʼoccupation forces,ʼ" she said. In addition, according to Tayra, a medic in the 7th month of pregnancy is being held captive by the occupiers.

The paramedic said that the invaders used physical and psychological violence.