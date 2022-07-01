Ukraine received a billion-euro grant from Germany

The state budget of Ukraine received a grant from Germany in the amount of one billion euros.

This was reported by the Ministry of Finance.

Grants were transferred to the state budget through a special administrative account opened by the International Monetary Fund to send money from donor countries to help Ukraine.

The funds received will be used to finance priority budget expenditures during martial law. In total, since the beginning of martial law, Ukraine has already received € 1.3 billion from Germany to support the financial and budgetary system.