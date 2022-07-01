Ukraine received a billion-euro grant from Germany

The state budget of Ukraine received a grant from Germany in the amount of one billion euros.
This was reported by the Ministry of Finance.
Grants were transferred to the state budget through a special administrative account opened by the International Monetary Fund to send money from donor countries to help Ukraine.
The funds received will be used to finance priority budget expenditures during martial law. In total, since the beginning of martial law, Ukraine has already received € 1.3 billion from Germany to support the financial and budgetary system.
- It became known on Friday that Norway will provide one billion euros in aid to Ukraine by the end of this year.
- On June 29, Ukraine received a $ 1.3 billion grant from the United States.
- After the G7 summit in Germany, the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau announced a new aid to Ukraine — 151.7 million Canadian dollars. Canada will also provide Ukraine with a $ 200 million loan through the IMF.