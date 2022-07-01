Norway will provide € 1 billion in aid to Ukraine by the end of this year.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

"I came to express my support for the people of Ukraine. Norway will transfer one billion euros by the end of this year or early 2023 for the needs of the people," Støre said at a briefing with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Friday.