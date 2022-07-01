Norway will provide € 1 billion in aid to Ukraine by the end of this year.
This was stated by the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, Interfax-Ukraine reports.
"I came to express my support for the people of Ukraine. Norway will transfer one billion euros by the end of this year or early 2023 for the needs of the people," Støre said at a briefing with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Friday.
- On June 29, Ukraine received a $ 1.3 billion grant from the United States.
- After the G7 summit in Germany, the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau announced new aid to Ukraine — 151.7 million Canadian dollars. Canada will also lend Ukraine $ 200 million through the IMF.
- Prior to that, Ukraine received an additional 65 billion yen (approximately $ 500 million) in soft loans from Japan.