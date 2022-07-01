Four Russian agents were found in Kyiv gathering information about the capitalʼs defense

The Security Service of Ukraine found an intelligence group in Kyiv working for the Main Investigative Department of the General Staff of the Russian Federation (GRU) — they detained four Russian agents who were reconnoitering the positions of the Armed Forces and strategic objects.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported about this on July 1.

The group was activated at the beginning of a full-scale war. Two Kyiv residents investigated the positions of the Armed Forces and the location of critical infrastructure facilities. They also collected personal data of current and former Ukrainian military and law enforcement officers.

Another resident of the capital, who turned out to be a former law enforcement officer in Donetsk Oblast, was spreading pro-Kremlin propaganda, including slogans in support of the occupiers. To "disperse" the content, he worked with another member of the group — the founder of an IT company from Gostomel.

The group of agents was formed by GRU officer Colonel Vladislav Donets. Being part of the Russian army, he coordinated the activities of Russian agents in Kyiv and Chernihiv Oblasts. The group was directly led by Valentin Tililim, a representative of the “LPR Ministry of State Security”.