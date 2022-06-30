Joe Biden announced a new tranche of military aid for Ukraine. What will it include?

US President Joe Biden has said he will soon announce a new tranche of military aid to Ukraine.
He said this during a press conference following the NATO summit in Madrid.
According to him, the head of the Pentagon gathered 50 countries that have announced new assistance to Ukraine: more than 140,000 anti-tank systems, tanks, 500 artillery systems, artillery ammunition, multiple rocket launcher systems, and air defense systems.
Joe Biden said the United States has already provided more than $ 7 billion in defense aid.
"We also provide new advanced defense systems, counter-battery radars, new ammunition for HIMARS," he said.
The next package of military support from the United States will include another $ 800 million, air defenses, and offensive weapons.
"There is a whole list — this will be the next tranche of aid," said Joe Biden.
- On June 18, the Pentagon released a full list of weapons provided to Ukraine.
- On June 23, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the first American HIMARS volley fire systems had already arrived in Ukraine.