Ukraine can receive western tanks. The NATO Secretary-General says there are no exceptions to supplies

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has stated that the Allies do not have a list of exceptions to the types of weapons that can be supplied to Ukraine.

This was reported by "European Pravda".

Stoltenberg said this in response to questions about possible deliveries of Western-style battle tanks to Ukraine. According to him, the summit in Madrid announced the supply of new batches of weapons.

"NATO now has the task of helping Ukraine switch to modern NATO-style weapons. Of course, we do not have a list of equipment that we exclude," he said.

According to the Secretary-General, NATO countries are considering a broad list of NATO-style weapons — "this is the message of this summit."