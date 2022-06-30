The activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate were banned in Lviv. Members of the City Council addressed the Verkhovna Rada

Members of the Lviv City Council decided to ban the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), as well as the religious sect "Dognalites" on the territory of the Lviv Territorial Community. They are recognized as a threat to the national security of Ukraine.
This was reported by ZAXID.Net.
The decision was made at a closed meeting of the City Council. City Council Member Yuriy Lomaha explained that the activities of these structures are openly anti-state and anti-Ukrainian. According to him, they create an artificial split in society on religious grounds.
According to NV, the members of the city council appealed to the Verkhovna Rada to extend the ban to the whole of Ukraine, and the parishioners of the Moscow Patriarchate were given 14 days to convert to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.
Earlier, the decision to ban the UOC-MP was made by the Lviv District Council, but then the members of the council explained that a separate law was needed to implement it.
- With the beginning of the invasion of Russian troops, some representatives of the UOC-MP began to cooperate with the occupiers and help them.
- On March 30, the Verkhovna Rada registered a bill banning the Moscow Patriarchate (MP) on the territory of Ukraine. In some cities, the Moscow Patriarchate has been banned at the local level.
- In May the UOC-MP blamed Petro Poroshenko and the Orthodox Church of Ukraine for the Russiaʼs attack, and in late May the UOC-MP Council recognized the full independence of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church from the Russian one and condemned the war in Ukraine.
- On May 27, the Council of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate decided on the full independence and autonomy of their church from the Russian one. Priests also condemned the war and disagreed with the position of Patriarch Kirill, who supports the war. In response, the Russian Orthodox Church held a Synod on this occasion. The UOC-MP selected dioceses in occupied Crimea.