The activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate were banned in Lviv. Members of the City Council addressed the Verkhovna Rada

Author:
Kostia Andreikovets


Members of the Lviv City Council decided to ban the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), as well as the religious sect "Dognalites" on the territory of the Lviv Territorial Community. They are recognized as a threat to the national security of Ukraine.

This was reported by ZAXID.Net.

The decision was made at a closed meeting of the City Council. City Council Member Yuriy Lomaha explained that the activities of these structures are openly anti-state and anti-Ukrainian. According to him, they create an artificial split in society on religious grounds.

According to NV, the members of the city council appealed to the Verkhovna Rada to extend the ban to the whole of Ukraine, and the parishioners of the Moscow Patriarchate were given 14 days to convert to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

Earlier, the decision to ban the UOC-MP was made by the Lviv District Council, but then the members of the council explained that a separate law was needed to implement it.