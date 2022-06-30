The activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate were banned in Lviv. Members of the City Council addressed the Verkhovna Rada

Members of the Lviv City Council decided to ban the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), as well as the religious sect "Dognalites" on the territory of the Lviv Territorial Community. They are recognized as a threat to the national security of Ukraine.

This was reported by ZAXID.Net.

The decision was made at a closed meeting of the City Council. City Council Member Yuriy Lomaha explained that the activities of these structures are openly anti-state and anti-Ukrainian. According to him, they create an artificial split in society on religious grounds.