The Russian Church called the latest decisions of the UOC-MP “the way to splitting” and took away its diocese in Crimea

The Russian Orthodox Church has held a Synod on the latest decisions of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate regarding its alleged independence from Russia. At this Synod, the Russian Church decided to take a diocese in the occupied Crimea from the UOC-MP.

This was reported by the press service of the ROC.

They noted that after the decision of the UOC-MP to allegedly delete from its status all mentions of subordination of the ROC to the eparchy in the Crimea, they appealed to Patriarch Kirill to “take them home”. The Synod of the ROC supported this decision and established the Crimean Metropolitanate of the ROC on the territory of the peninsula.

As for the latest decisions of the UOC-MP, the ROC reminded that decisions to change the statute should be made only in agreement with the Russian Church. Therefore, the desire of the UOC-MP to become allegedly independent of the ROC in Moscow is called "the path to division." Russian priests also expressed support for those Ukrainian priests who still oppose severing ties with the ROC.