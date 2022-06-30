Shelling of Mykolayiv by missiles: from under blockages got one more body. So far, 6 people are known to have died

At night from under the blockages of the house in Mykolayiv where the Russian rocket hit, rescuers got one more body. Thus, at this time it is known about 6 dead.

The mayor of Mykolayiv Oleksandr Sienkevych reported about it.

It was also found out that 7 more residential high-rises were damaged by the shock wave and the wreckage. Mostly broken windows and ruined balconies.

Rescuers continue to search for the dead and dismantle the structures of the destroyed house, the SES said.