Three people were killed and five were wounded in Mykolayiv as a result of blow on a high-rise apartment building.

This was announced by the head of the oblast military administration Vitaliy Kim as of 08:20.

A rescuer from the State Emergency Service was also injured.

Earlier the mayor of the city Oleksandr Seinkevych reported that in Mykolayiv Russians hit a high-rise apartment building.

In the morning, powerful explosions were heard in the city.

The details are being clarified.