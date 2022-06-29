Zelenskyy put into effect the provisions on the register of oligarchs

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted regulations on the register of oligarchs.

This is stated in the relevant decree.

Zelenskyy approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council, which approved the provision. The register, in particular, will be kept in electronic form. The regulation also determines the procedure for entering information about oligarchs into the register and obtaining information from the register.

It will not include information that contains state secrets and official information, and information about oligarchs that is entered in the register cannot be considered confidential. The register will be accessible, inter alia, to the Chairman, the Secretary and members of the National Security and Defense Council.

The register will contain personal data of the person recognized as an oligarch, the grounds for including, the company, the ultimate beneficial owner of which he is, as well as information on contributions to the election funds made by this person.