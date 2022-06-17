Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Danilov said that the department has already approved the provisions on the register of oligarchs

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said that the National Security and Defense Council has already approved the provisions on the register of oligarchs. A presidential decree on this will appear soon.

He said this in an interview with Liga.net.

Danilov stressed that the register of oligarchs will definitely work.

"It is another matter who will be in it, how it will happen and whether we have time today to pay maximum attention to this issue. But we must act in accordance with the law," he added.

Danilov also does not yet know whether the war helped de-oligarchize Ukraine. This will be decided after the end of the war.

"People who can be considered oligarchs behave differently. Some remained in the country and some fled. Someone helps the army as much as possible, although he doesnʼt take selfies, doesnʼt talk about every € 20,000 car he brought,” he said.