Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Danilov said that the department has already approved the provisions on the register of oligarchs

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said that the National Security and Defense Council has already approved the provisions on the register of oligarchs. A presidential decree on this will appear soon.
He said this in an interview with Liga.net.
Danilov stressed that the register of oligarchs will definitely work.
"It is another matter who will be in it, how it will happen and whether we have time today to pay maximum attention to this issue. But we must act in accordance with the law," he added.
Danilov also does not yet know whether the war helped de-oligarchize Ukraine. This will be decided after the end of the war.
"People who can be considered oligarchs behave differently. Some remained in the country and some fled. Someone helps the army as much as possible, although he doesnʼt take selfies, doesnʼt talk about every € 20,000 car he brought,” he said.
- On September 23, 2021, the Verkhovna Rada passed a bill on de-oligarchization. The document sets out a number of rules for those who fall into the register of oligarchs: they will not be able to finance parties, participate in privatization, and will be required to submit an electronic declaration. All officials will be required to file a declaration of contact if they have contact with the oligarch. Failure to submit such a declaration would result in dismissal.
- The National Security and Defense Council has already launched a system to monitor the oligarchs. The register was to be fully operational from May 2022.