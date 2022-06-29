”Many of the Ukrainian defenders are in a really difficult situation.” The Main Intelligence Directorate commented on the exchange of fighters from Mariupol

The Defense Ministryʼs Main Intelligence Directorate said that many Ukrainian servicemen from Mariupol who had been exchanged were in a very serious condition. Therefore, they need quality medical care as soon as possible.

The representative of the Intelligence press service Andriy Yusov told about it on the air of "Suspilne".

"The exchange is equivalent. We gave away the occupiers, but took back the real Ukrainian defenders and heroes… We do not comment on the type of troops, the state of health, and everything else [of the Russians]. We state that many Ukrainian defenders are in a really bad condition, many are lying down, but everyone will receive the necessary assistance," he said.

According to Yusov, Ukrainian soldiers were given various types of treatment in captivity. However, the Intelligence is convinced that if the prisoners had received this assistance much faster and better, their condition would have been better.

"There are really a lot of seriously injured people today, people with amputated limbs and many other serious injuries. We know the conditions in which they are, but in addition, all the information about the treatment and medical care provided, of course, will be announced separately," - said Yusov.