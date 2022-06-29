Ukraine returns home 95 Azovstal defenders

Ukraine has held the largest prisoner exchange with Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion. In particular, 95 defenders of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol returned home.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

144 servicemen were released from captivity. "Of the 144 fired, 95 are Azovstal defenders, including 43 servicemen of the Azov Regiment," the agency said.

During this exchange, the following were released from captivity:

59 soldiers of the National Guard;

30 Navy fighters;

28 military Armed Forces of Ukraine;

17 border guards;

9 Territorial Defense fighters;

one police officer.

Of these, 23 officers and 69 sergeants and non-commissioned officers. The oldest of the released turned 65, the youngest — 19.

Most of the released Ukrainians have serious injuries: gunshot and shrapnel wounds, explosive injuries, burns, fractures, amputations of limbs.