Police seized the property of Russian companies for almost UAH 18 million

The National Police of Ukraine has seized the property of Russian companies worth almost 18 million hryvnias.

This was reported in the press service of the police.

94 universal containers were handed over to the National Agency of Ukraine for Detection, Investigation and Management of Assets Obtained from Corruption and Other Crimes, with the help of which various goods were transported.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have established that the actual owners of the property transfer the income from their use to the accounts of Russian and offshore companies. Therefore, this money can be used to finance the armed forces of Russia and other illegal military formations.