In Ukraine, the property of a Russian citizen worth almost 1.3 billion hryvnias was seized

In Ukraine, a citizen of the Russian Federation was convicted of tax evasion. His property worth almost 1.3 billion hryvnias was seized.

The Bureau of Economic Security announced this on Wednesday, June 29.

Thus, the man hid the actual amount of income he received from the lease of commercial real estate in one of the regions of Ukraine, and evaded taxes in the amount of more than 18.6 million hryvnias. The court decided to seize his bank accounts, land plots, and commercial real estate — all of which cost almost 1.3 billion hryvnias.