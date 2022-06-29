In Ukraine, the property of a Russian citizen worth almost 1.3 billion hryvnias was seized

In Ukraine, a citizen of the Russian Federation was convicted of tax evasion. His property worth almost 1.3 billion hryvnias was seized.
The Bureau of Economic Security announced this on Wednesday, June 29.
Thus, the man hid the actual amount of income he received from the lease of commercial real estate in one of the regions of Ukraine, and evaded taxes in the amount of more than 18.6 million hryvnias. The court decided to seize his bank accounts, land plots, and commercial real estate — all of which cost almost 1.3 billion hryvnias.
In total, the Bureau of Economic Security is investigating the activities of 21,700 companies, the beneficial owners of which are Russian citizens. The priority for analysts is companies with the largest capital and integral property complexes that can be useful for the state. BES employees must prosecute them, seize property, prevent property from being re-registered with other companies and help it work for Ukraine — to rebuild the economy, restore destroyed settlements, or for the needs of the Armed Forces.