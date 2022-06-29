Two chairmen of local councils of the Kherson region were released from Russian captivity

Two heads of local councils in the occupied Kherson region, Hola Prystan Mayor Oleksandr Babych and Stanislav village head Ivan Samoylenko, were released from Russian captivity.

This was reported by the Association of Ukrainian Cities.

Babych was abducted by the Russian occupiers on March 28 for his patriotic stance and dedicated work in the interests of the community. During the occupation, he refused to cooperate with the occupiers.

Samoylenko was taken prisoner on June 24, when he and communal workers were driving to an emergency site to repair the power grid.

"Unfortunately, 4 more mayors remain in captivity, their fate is unknown," the Association stated in a message.