News

Seven people were injured in a missile strike on Dnipro, including a child

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:

Seven people were injured in missile attacks on the city of Dnipro on June 28.

The head of the oblast military administration Valentyn Reznichenko reported about it on June 29.

Among the victims there is a 6-year-old boy, he was hit by glass from a broken window. Two people were hospitalized.