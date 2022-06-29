Seven people were injured in a missile strike on Dnipro, including a child

Seven people were injured in missile attacks on the city of Dnipro on June 28.
The head of the oblast military administration Valentyn Reznichenko reported about it on June 29.
Among the victims there is a 6-year-old boy, he was hit by glass from a broken window. Two people were hospitalized.
- In the afternoon of June 28, Russia fired six missiles across the Dnieper, four of which were shot down. The Russians destroyed the railway infrastructure, an industrial enterprise and a service station (under its rubble they found the bodies of two victims — a man and a woman).