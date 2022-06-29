Russian missiles fired on Dnipro: the bodies of two victims were found under the rubble

Under the rubble of the building of a motor transport enterprise in Dnipro, which was destroyed by a Russian missile, rescuers found the bodies of two victims — a man and a woman.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk oblast military administration Valentyn Reznichenko reported about it.

"These people were at the epicenter of the explosion. They were not military, they did not have weapons. There was a peaceful enterprise where peaceful people worked… "- he said.

At the place of "arrival" experts found the wreckage of the "Kalibr" missile.