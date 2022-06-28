The Russians fired six missiles across Dnipro, destroying the service station. Four missiles were shot down

The Russians fired six missiles at Dnipropetrovsk oblast, destroying a service station in Dnipro.

The head of the oblast Valentyn Reznichenko reported about it.

"Our military shot down three missiles — over Dnipro and over the Synelnykiv district," he said. According to Reznichenko, the railway infrastructure and industrial enterprise in Dnipro were destroyed due to the strikes. The service station is on fire.

At the same time, the Air Force command reported that the occupiers struck with Kalibr naval-based cruise missiles from the Black Sea. Units of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the East Air Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down four enemy missiles.