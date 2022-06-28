”Exhausted morally, physically.” In Buryatia, the wives of the Russian occupiers are asked to return their husbands home

In Buryatia, the wives of Russian servicemen recorded an appeal to the head of the republic Alexei Tsidenov with a request to return their husbands home.

This was reported by Radio Svoboda.

One of the participants in the action, Vera Partilkhayeva, told reporters that the military went on "training" in January and are now in Ukraine.

"Since February 24, they have been taking part in a special operation. Exhausted morally, physically. All have contusions of mild and moderate severity," the wives of the Russian occupiers complain.

"Television does not publicize this lawlessness! Everyone is afraid, they gave the command to be silent! May the death of every soldier in this unjust war be on your conscience! We demand the return of our sons and husbands to their homeland," Vera Partilkhayeva wrote on her social networks, addressing the head of Buryatia Alexei Tsidenov.

According to her, the appeal was supported by the wives of the military from the fifth Tatsin tank brigade. It is now known that at least 30 servicemen from this unit were killed in the war against Ukraine.

According to journalists, 184 servicemen from Buryatia had been confirmed dead by mid-June. Currently, this republic ranks second among the regions of Russia in the number of casualties in the war against Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry does not comment on this information. The authorities also did not respond to the appeal of the wives of the Russian military.