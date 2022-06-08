Reuters: Relatives of Russian military complain that Russiaʼs army lacks food, clothing and equipment

Russian servicemen stationed at a military base in Valuyki, Belgorod Oblast, near the Ukrainian border, suffer from a lack of food, clothing, and equipment.

This was reported by Reuters.

The wife of a Russian soldier, Olga Lukina, told reporters that the scouts lacked drones and night-vision devices, while other units needed food, diesel fuel, and "somewhere to wash themselves and their clothes".

Valuyki resident Lyubov Zazharskaya said that Russian soldiers had asked to wash their clothes after returning from Ukraine because the laundry at the army base was failing.

In local public channels in social media and chat rooms, the Russian military discussed the repair of a car damaged by shrapnel during the battle.

"The Russian Defense Ministry, damn it, has no spare parts," complained one of the Russian occupiers. In a comment to Reuters, he noted that to get spare parts from the Russian Defense Ministry have to wait a month.

The mother of a Russian serviceman based in Valuyki said that since the beginning of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, she has twice traveled to Valuyki to bring food for her sonʼs unit. There was not enough rations in the Russian army.

According to the woman, some of the occupiers from her sonʼs unit had boots with leaky soles and Soviet-style canvas jackets that did not keep them warm.

"When I saw it, I cried," she said, describing the untidy appearance of the Russian military.