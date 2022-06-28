Ukrainian cyber specialists repulsed the Russian attack on the national telethon

Cyber specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine blocked the attempts of Russian hackers to hack the electronic systems of Ukrainian TV channels.
This was announced by SBU spokesman Artem Dekhtyarenko.
According to the SBU, Russian hackers tried to gain access to the live video stream, live news feeds, and individual computers of TV employees.
- In June, Russian hackers had already attacked Ukrainian media by sending dangerous emails. The Russians also tried to break into the systems of state organizations in Ukraine with the help of the malicious program Cobalt Strike Beacon.