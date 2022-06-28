News

Ukrainian cyber specialists repulsed the Russian attack on the national telethon

Anna Kholodnova
Cyber specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine blocked the attempts of Russian hackers to hack the electronic systems of Ukrainian TV channels.

This was announced by SBU spokesman Artem Dekhtyarenko.

According to the SBU, Russian hackers tried to gain access to the live video stream, live news feeds, and individual computers of TV employees.